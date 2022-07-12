Classic car destroyed in single-vehicle M5 crash
A classic car has been "destroyed" in a single-vehicle crash that closed part of the M5.
Following the crash, at about 07:20 BST all lanes of the southbound side were closed south of Junction 28, said National Highways.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the driver had "very minor injuries" but the classic car had been "destroyed".
One lane reopened at about 08:00, with two lanes remaining closed for recovery.
