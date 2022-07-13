Kayaking 99-year-old in NHS fundraising challenge
A 99-year-old former nurse plans to take to the water today in a kayaking challenge to raise money for the NHS.
Elaine Gray hopes to complete as many laps as she can around Decoy Lake in Devon.
The great-grandmother said: "While I still can, I want to give as much as possible."
Mrs Gray, from Torquay, who turns 100 in October, is raising money for the NHS Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.
The challenge will take place in predicted soaring temperatures but Mrs Gray says she will wear a hat, drink plenty of water and be supported by a team out on the water with her.
In 2021 she kayaked almost seven miles (11.2km) on Exeter's canal in aid of the NHS Devon Partnership Trust.
'Power through'
One of her great-grandchildren had a serious operation in 2021 and Mrs Gray is undertaking the challenge to show her gratitude to Bristol Children's Hospital.
"My legs aren't as strong as they once were, but I can still power through with my arms and do my bit," she said.
Having been a keen canoeist and kayaker for many years, Mrs Gray said she felt this was the perfect way to give back.
After training in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Mrs Gray worked as an NHS staff nurse until 1948.
In 1949 she became a volunteer with the National Blood Transfusion Service, including running the blood donation drive in Torquay from 1949 for more than 40 years.
