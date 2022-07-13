Exmouth RNLI called to 'entangled' water scooter towing inflatable
- Published
Exmouth RNLI volunteers assisted after a water scooter accident on Tuesday.
The rider was towing an inflatable when the line got entangled around a marker post off Mamhead slipway, causing them to temporarily lose control.
The lifeboat crew assessed the situation and having established that no one was injured or in danger, brought the craft and the inflatable to the shore.
The rider was shaken but unhurt, the RNLI said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.