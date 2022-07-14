Teignmouth sentry box converted into seafront 'peep box'
- Published
An old sentry box on a Devon seafront has been renovated and turned into a "peep box".
The box - outside Teignmouth's Grand Pier - allows people to look inside and see how the town looked in old and more recent times.
It is the latest part of a project to bring traditional seaside entertainment back to resorts in Devon.
Dr Tony Lidington, from the University of Exeter, led the scheme and said it is providing "joyful fun".
Users of the converted 1920s sentry box will be able to look inside and illuminate old and new images of the town by pressing a button.
The images include a bank holiday in Teignmouth in the 1950s, a poster for a concert in the town by local band Muse and views of the seafront.
Dr Liddington is an expert in theatre history and puts on shows in Teignmouth, Dawlish, Torquay and Exeter with slapstick, variety skills, songs and Punch and Judy shows.
He said: "It is so exciting to provide lasting infrastructural changes to animate the seafront, alongside our usual, more transient entertainments.
"We are demonstrating that art, technology and research can combine powerfully to unite political and social agencies, as well as providing accessible and joyful fun."
The renovations have been funded by Devon County Council and Teignbridge District Council.
Cllr David Cox organised the work and said "the new sentry box will be a fantastic asset to the town."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.