Water company receives one star rating for pollution
South West Water has been given a one star rating for water pollution.
The UK annual Environmental Performance Assessment for 2021 found the company required "significant improvement".
South West Water said it was "deeply disappointed" to receive the low assessment and improvements were under way.
The Environment Agency has called for "higher fines for serious and deliberate pollution incidents".
It has also called for "prison sentences for chief executives and board members whose companies are responsible for the most serious incidents and company directors struck off so they cannot move on in their careers after illegal environmental damage".
'New low'
South West Water CEO Susan Davy said: "I want to reassure our customers that the investments and changes we are already making across our network are delivering real results, including a one-third reduction in pollution incidents last year to the lowest number in 10 years.
"One pollution is one too many, and that's why we are committed to bringing this down further year on year."
Ms Davy said the company would increase its resourcing levels by 25% and invest "£330m over the next three years" to improve its services.
Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said: "It's appalling that water companies' performance on pollution has hit a new low, water quality will not improve until water companies get a grip on their operational performance."
The report shows overall in 2021, the performance of England's companies fell to the lowest level the Environment Agency has seen under the Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA).
