Plymouth flood defence barrier to undergo £3m repair
- Published
The Plymouth flood defence barrier will undergo a £3m repair and maintenance project in the autumn.
The lock gates, which provide access to the marina and fish quays in Sutton Harbour and the Barbican area of the city, will be repaired by the Environment Agency.
It said mitigation measures would be put in place to minimise disruption for harbour users.
David Harker said repairing the area was necessary for future use.
He said: "The work is necessary as the bottom seals of the gates have worn out and are no longer reliable, there is a risk that they could fail and result in a loss of water from the harbour or not function when needed to prevent flooding.
"We are also taking this opportunity to also refurbish the structure which seals the old harbour entrance [the stoplog gate] to avoid another piece of work in the near future."
Mr Harker said the work would allow for fishing and leisure fleets to have 24-hour access to the harbour.
The project will replace the current four gate seal assemblies and the adjacent floor barriers.
The pedestrian walkway located above it will also be replaced.
Work is expected to take place between September 2022 and April 2023.
