Plymouth civic square in £3m revamp
- Published
Restoration of a Grade II civic square has taken a step forward with the appointment of a contractor.
Morgan Sindall will carry out preconstruction work on the Civic Square in Plymouth, the city council announced.
The restoration will include repairs to stone walkways, repairing a pond and flagpoles.
Councillor Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for transport, said the square was "important to our heritage".
Old Town Street and New George Street in the square will also get new seating and electric vehicle charging points.
The scheme, which costs £3.02m, includes more than £2m from the Transforming Cities Fund and more than £1m from High Street Heritage Action Zone.
It is hoped that work will start in the autumn.
