Torrington suspected arson attacks believed to be linked
Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of suspected arson attacks in a Devon town.
Officers investigating the attacks in Torrington, which have happened in the Torridge Vale area, believe they are linked.
Police said a vehicle and two caravans had been targeted.
Officers said no injuries had been reported, but added they could have had "serious consequences".
On Thursday 7 July at about 21:00 BST, police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a caravan on Rolle Road.
The second fire happened in the early hours of Friday 8 July on South Street when an unknown offender set a vehicle alight before fleeing the scene, police said.
The latest blaze took place on Rolle Road on Sunday between 21:00 and 01:30 on Monday when a caravan was set on fire causing "significant damage".
The force is asking anyone with any information to get in touch, quoting crime reference CR/060601/22.
