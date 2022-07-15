Torrington suspected arson attacks believed to be linked

Police cars
Officers said no injuries had been reported, but added they could have had "serious consequences"

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of suspected arson attacks in a Devon town.

Officers investigating the attacks in Torrington, which have happened in the Torridge Vale area, believe they are linked.

Police said a vehicle and two caravans had been targeted.

Officers said no injuries had been reported, but added they could have had "serious consequences".

On Thursday 7 July at about 21:00 BST, police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a caravan on Rolle Road.

The second fire happened in the early hours of Friday 8 July on South Street when an unknown offender set a vehicle alight before fleeing the scene, police said.

The latest blaze took place on Rolle Road on Sunday between 21:00 and 01:30 on Monday when a caravan was set on fire causing "significant damage".

The force is asking anyone with any information to get in touch, quoting crime reference CR/060601/22.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics