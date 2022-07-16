Former solicitor to become interim chief executive
A former county solicitor for Devon has taken the role of interim chief executive of the county council.
Jan Shadbolt, who retired in December 2021 after 12 years in charge of legal services, will replace outgoing chief executive Dr Phil Norrey.
Dr Norrey was the longest standing chief executive for Devon county council, taking on the role in 2006.
Council leader John Hart said the role would be fulfilled "in the coming days".
"We're having a meeting about it next week. I understand that she is willing to come back but we have to do it properly," he said.
The council did not confirm how long Ms Shadbolt would temporarily fill the £160,000 a year job.
