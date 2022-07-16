New heritage day to celebrate Dartmoor
- Published
A new heritage day is taking place to celebrate Dartmoor's archaeological history.
The park will host a "range of activities", events and talks to educate people about its past.
The area in Devon, which measures 368 square miles, was in 1951 one of the first national parks to be designated in Britain.
The event will take place on Saturday from 10:30 to 16:00 BST, with a main focus on prehistoric Postbridge.
Visitor services manager Rebecca Martin said guests could join in on guided tours or explore on their own.
She said: "We're excited to bring people a new event that celebrates Dartmoor's incredible heritage and find out about the history around us - history we're still learning about today.
"As well as guided walks and entertainment, people can pick up maps of trial guides from our visitor centre and go off exploring with their family or on their own."
Activities include tin panning, archaeological surveys, medieval games and meeting the park ponies.
On Wednesday, the park warned fire risk levels were expected to rise to "very high" at the weekend.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.