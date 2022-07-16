North Devon: Sustainable tourism app launched
A sustainable tourism app has been launched for visitors exploring North Devon.
North Devon UNESCO Biosphere launched the North Devon Explorer to help "reduce pressure" on its popular hotspots.
It will provide real time information on traffic congestion and weather, spreading "visitor load and economy".
Biosphere service coordinator Andy Bell said it would help visitors access "a range of experiences".
"With up-to-date weather and traffic information, they can avoid busy hot spots and get more enjoyment by connecting with our wonderful environment and culture," he said.
The company said its app would allow visitors to:
- Discover a range of activities such as walk and cycle trails, nature reserves and wildlife
- Find the nearest visitor information centre
- View weather information in a chosen location
- Check tide and coastal points
- Locate electric vehicle charging points
- View real time traffic congestion information
