Extinction Rebellion protest fuel depot despite injunction
- Published
Climate activists protested outside a fuel depot in Plymouth on Sunday, despite a High Court injunction limiting protests there.
Extinction Rebellion protestors marched to the Valero fuel depot in Cattedown, carrying banners and signs with the group's message on.
Valero is one of the world's biggest oil corporations.
The group is demanding Valero stops processing fossil fuels.
Extinction Rebellion is also asking Valero to stop what it calls "greenwash" around biofuels being better.
The activists said it was "incompatible" for Britain's Ocean City to host a company it claimed was "responsible for sea level rise and pollution of the oceans".
Rob Cooper, 63, is a former chief superintendent for Devon and Cornwall Police, and an Extinction Rebellion supporter.
Mr Cooper said he was attending the protest, despite the High Court Injunction, because he was trying to do "the right thing".
"It's well documented that for decades, oil companies have used misinformation to frustrate efforts around climate change," Mr Cooper said.
Mr Cooper continued: "As we've seen this weekend, it's now happening before our very eyes, we can't deny it anymore. It's happening all over Europe, fires, and we've got a red heat warning here in the UK."
"Misinformation is no longer an option, so what they're now trying to do is supress the truth, and they're doing that through the use of injunctions, they've got the money to do that.
"There are people struggling to pay for fuel, pay their energy bills, and these guys are using their huge wealth to go to the courts and take out injunctions to try and supress the truth.
"We're not going to allow them to do that."
He added: "We don't take ourselves too seriously, but we take the issue very seriously, and we want people to know about it, so that's why we're here."
Valero has not responded to a request for comment from the BBC.
