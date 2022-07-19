Exmouth Beach bathing ban after 'smelly' black sand find
- Published
Bathing has been banned at a beach after a council reported a "large patch of black and smelly sand".
East Devon District Council tweeted that Exmouth Beach was closed pending the results of tests on the sand.
The authority said samples have been sent for testing and it hoped to have more information on Wednesday.
"Bathing will remain closed until we know more," the council said. The Environment Agency is also investigating.
