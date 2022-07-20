RNLI involved in multiple rescues in Devon and Cornwall
The RNLI said its lifeguards across the south west had been busy with people heading to the coast to escape the heatwave.
On Sunday in Teignmouth it dealt with six rescues, all to paddleboarders swept out of the river mouth.
In North Devon it also rescued three paddleboarders caught in offshore winds after being alerted by kayakers.
On Monday they rescued a 15-year-old swimmer at Poldhu beach in Cornwall.
The teenager had been attempting to rescue his little brother who had stepped into deep water.
Three lifeguards helped the boy, who was responsive when handed over to paramedics.
RNLI regional lifeguard lead for the south west, Henry Irvine, asked locals to help them "help keep you safe".
He said: "As expected, the beaches across the region have been very busy with people making the most of the small waves to cool off during the heatwave.
"We'd urge beach goers to be aware of the conditions and their capabilities and to take responsibility for their own and their families safety."
