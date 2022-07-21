Devon drivers face detours as Greystone Bridge fixed
- Published
A medieval bridge linking two major Devon towns will be closed for two weeks for repairs.
The Grade 1 Greystone Bridge on the B3362 between Tavistock and Launceston, will be closed from Monday, said Devon County Council.
It was damaged by trees and debris that had washed into the River Tamar during stormy conditions last November.
A councillor she said expected motorists to be "frustrated", but the "modern world will need to be patient".
During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via Gulworthy, Gunnislake and Callington.
The council said one of the granite piers on the 15th Century bridge had been damaged in the storms, but its structure had not been affected.
Councillor Debo Sellis, county councillor for Tavistock, said: "I can understand residents and holiday makers will no doubt be frustrated by the closure and detour routes.
"This fine bridge has been used for centuries and our modern world will need to be patient whilst it is repaired."
The work is expected to be completed by 7 August, said Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management.
"This is the earliest opportunity that we've had to carry out this essential repair work," he said.
"As this medieval bridge is listed, consent is required to work on it and the repairs that are needed can only be done at this time of year when water levels are lower."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.