Disused depot in Plymouth to become new care facility
- Published
A disused council depot is set to make way for a brand new purpose-built care facility.
The empty Outland Road depot, on the fringes of Central Park in Plymouth, was once the home of the city council's parks department.
The decision has now been made to flatten the buildings this autumn.
The council said the new facility would combine emergency and planned respite services for people with complex physical and learning disabilities.
Plymouth City Council had previously invested £10m to launch the scheme, which will provide a range of bedrooms and flats for adults with a wide range of disabilities.
Spaces for activity and learning as well as sensory rooms and outdoor spaces for relaxation and therapy are also included, a council spokesperson said.
Dr John Mahony, cabinet member for Health and Social Care, said: "The demolition of the old depot is an important milestone on our journey to this fantastic new facility.
"Facilities like this are so badly needed and to be able to build right next to Central Park, one of Plymouth's most loved places, is really special, with clients able to access the park facilities.
"The sooner this new facility is completed the better it will be for users of our services and I am delighted it is being sited within Peverell Ward."
Once complete, the facility will replace Colwill Lodge in Estover, which currently provides overnight short breaks and respite, and the Vine in Whitleigh, which provides daytime support.
Plymouth City Council said there was no other respite provision available in Plymouth for this client group.
