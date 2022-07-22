Devon and Cornwall police officer charged with attempted rape and false imprisonment
- Published
A serving police officer has been charged with attempted rape and several other sexual offences.
PC Matt Tregale has been charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.
Devon and Cornwall Police said he was currently suspended from duty.
The force said the alleged incidents took place while the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021.
PC Tregale, 33, will appear in connection with the eight offences at Plymouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.