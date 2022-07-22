Newton Poppleford councillors to have say on crossing changes
- Published
Parish councillors are to be consulted on road safety improvements after a pensioner died after being hit by a passing car.
Ken Cooper, 93, died after the accident on a pedestrian crossing in Newton Poppleford, east Devon in 2020.
A report on changes such as a 20mph limit will go to the parish council.
Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's Cabinet member for highways, said it was "important for the parish council to prioritise options".
Other options included a camera to catch drivers jumping the pedestrian crossing's red lights.
"Lets see what we can do to improve safety for the villagers of Newton Poppleford," said Mr Hughes.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.