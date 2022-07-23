St Helier flat fire calls 'prevented serious incident'

Fire crews in Jersey forced their way into a burning flat after getting "numerous calls" about the blaze.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service was called to a block of flats in Kensington Place, St Helier, at about 05:30 BST.

The person inside was rescued and not injured after nine firefighters were sent to the scene.

Fire bosses thanked neighbours for their quick reaction, saying they "prevented a more serious incident".

The blaze was started by unattended cooking.

Watch commander Craig Channing said on Facebook "although the occupant had sustained no effects from the smoke-filled flat, the quick actions of their neighbours to alert us prevented a more serious incident occurring".

