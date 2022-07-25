'Physical and verbal abuse' at dementia care home in Paignton
Staff inflicted "physical and verbal abuse" on elderly people with dementia at a care home, inspectors have found.
Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) witnessed the abuse at the Levanto Residential Care Home in Paignton, Devon.
The home has been classed as "inadequate" and a "large scale safeguarding" inquiry has been launched.
The owners of the home declined to comment on the report.
Deanna Westwood, CQC director of operations, said: "What we found at Levanto Residential Care Home were people living in unacceptable conditions and staff working in a toxic culture.
"We saw some staff who were physically and verbally abusive to people.
"Our team witnessed a person stand up repeatedly only to be told to sit down every time, and on three occasions they were physically pushed back into their chair with force."
'Intimidated'
During the inspection in June CQC inspectors found staff locked people's bedroom doors during the days and decided where people could spend their time.
Ms Westwood said concerns raised by staff "weren't listened to by management".
She said: "I want to praise those staff who were then brave enough to come forward to tell us anonymously what was happening, despite being made to feel intimidated.
"Confidential concerns were shared with staff members rather than being addressed which enabled them to indulge in further intimidating behaviour.
"Management need to address this toxic, bullying, culture immediately."
Dirty mattresses
Ms Westwood said the CQC was very concerned regarding what staff behaviour might be like when inspectors were not on site.
Inspectors found two people were sleeping on mattresses that were "heavily stained and dirty" and "good infection control practice was not being followed".
One resident had lost more than six stone (40kg) in weight over two years and inspectors said the "lack of escalation to health professionals was putting people at risk of malnutrition".
The CQC said one staff member was employed despite a "negative review" and there was "no evidence that in some cases DBS checks had been carried out".
The care watchdog said it had shared its concerns with Devon and Cornwall Police and Torbay Council, which has launched a safeguarding inquiry.
The CQC returned to Levanto in July and said it was "actively considering what further action we may want to take as a result of that inspection".