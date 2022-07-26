Devon and Cornwall Police officer in court on attempted rape charge
- Published
A police officer has appeared in court charged with 10 offences, including attempted rape, sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.
PC Matthew Tregale, 33, is accused of committing the offences against three women in Devon, between 2006 and 2021.
He denied all charges at Plymouth Magistrates' Court and will appear at Exeter Crown Court in August.
He has been suspended from duty by Devon and Cornwall Police.
The charges relate to alleged incidents while he was off duty.
He is accused of the attempted rape of a woman in April 2010 in Exeter, and two counts of false imprisonment of her between November and December 2008.
He faces a further charge of harassing the same woman between June 2005 and June 2010, and three counts of sexual assault by penetration against her in 2006, 2009 and 2010.
He is also accused of sexual assault by intentional touching in late 2008, against the same woman.
Mr Tregale is further charged with coercive and controlling behaviour against a second woman in Newton Abbot, between December 2015 and July 2020.
In addition he is accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a third woman during 2021 in Newton Abbot.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.