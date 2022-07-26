Three men face murder trial over Ivybridge man's death
Three men are due to go on trial accused of murder following the death of a man in Devon.
David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, was found unconscious on the A38 near St Budeaux, Plymouth, on 12 May and later died at the scene.
Thomas Pawley, 32, of Heather Walk, Ivybridge, Chad Brading, 36, of Wright Close, Devonport, and Benjamin Parry, 42, also of Wright Close, Devonport, have all been charged with murder.
All have been remanded in custody.
On Tuesday, Mr Pawley and Mr Brading appeared at Truro Crown Court. Mr Parry was not required to attend.
The defendants will go on trial at Plymouth Crown Court on 7 November.
