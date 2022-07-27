Groups in Devon and Cornwall receive £3m to make streets safer
- Published
Councils and universities in Devon and Cornwall have received more than £3m to help make streets safer.
The government funding is part of the Safer Streets Fund, and aims to prevent violence against women and girls in public, neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.
Torbay Council is the biggest recipient in the South West with nearly £750,000.
The leader of the council, Steve Darling, said "safety in Torquay town centre is a massive priority".
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the council has provided additional funds, taking the total for Torbay to £1.1m.
Mr Darling said: "This funding will help us tackle the anti-social behaviour that can blight our community, in particular women and girls."
This is the fourth round of funding from the Safer Streets Fund that has previously provided funding for places in Devon and Cornwall, including Plymouth and Falmouth.
Cornwall Council has received £665,000 and North Devon Council £349,000.
The University of Plymouth secured £670,000 to help with a number of projects including a night bus service staffed with a trained marshal.
Gavin Douglas, registrar and secretary at the university, said: "We take our students' safety and that of the wider community very seriously, and look forward to implementing the plans, and contributing to the education, that will ultimately help us to stay one of the safest cities in the UK."
The University of Exeter was also awarded £680,000 to help keep the city's streets safer.