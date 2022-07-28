Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple
- Published
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers.
North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers.
The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved to longer term accommodation.
Pods at the Hardaway Head car park are available through referrals to North Devon's Enhanced Outreach Service.
Lead Member for Housing at North Devon Council, Councillor Nicola Topham said: "Not every rough sleeper will accept the offer of bricks and mortar help.
"But our Enhanced Outreach team continues to work extremely hard to provide each individual with the support they need, however that looks."
The team is made up of staff from the council, Devon Partnership Trust, Together Drug and Alcohol Services, the Freedom Community Alliance charity and Northern Devon Healthcare Trust.
