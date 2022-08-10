'Early stages' plans for north Devon justice hub
Initial funding to explore options for a North Devon Criminal Justice Hub in Barnstaple has been secured.
It comes after campaigning by north Devon MP Selaine Saxby and Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez.
The funding - approved by the One Public Estate (OPE) programme - means the feasibility of the criminal justice hub can be explored.
Ms Hernandez said plans for the hub were in the early stages.
In 2020, the majority of Barnstaple's police force relocated to a temporary station, which cost £2m, according to the office of the PCC.
The need for a new station came after safety concerns were identified with the roof of the original building.
'Absolutely determined'
Ms Hernandez said north Devon was "quite an interesting environment", that can often feel isolated from the rest of the county.
She said: "For me, it's about how can we work together to actually create a solution for north Devon that might work with a range of partners, including the courts, potentially probation, and maybe even some of the other emergency services too."
Ms Hernandez said she thought the hub would be a good opportunity to try to improve services in north Devon, to make them more effective, and less isolated.
MP for north Devon Selaine Saxby said when the old police station in Barnstaple was closed and moved to a temporary home, she suggested a new station should encompass a magistrates court.
She said at the time, there were concerns there would be a disconnect if the courts and the main custody suites were separated.
A spokesperson for Devon County Council said: "The Devon and Torbay One Public Estate Partnership has begun to investigate the feasibility of a North Devon Criminal Justice Hub.
"The scheme, which includes Devon County Council as the accountable body, is in its very early stages and we have received funding through the Opportunity Development Fund which will help us undertake this preliminary work and enable us to better understand what our next steps should be."