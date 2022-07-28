Gorse fire continues to burn on cliff top at Bolberry Down
People are being urged to call 999 if an ongoing wildfire spreads to vegetation near a coastal footpath.
The fire on inaccessible cliffs at Bolberry Down, near Kingsbridge, Devon, reignited last week, and is continuing to burn.
Firefighters have been tackling it, including using a helicopter to dump seawater on the flames.
Landowners, the National Trust, said dry ground and the recent hot weather had probably caused the fire.
The trust, which is paying for the helicopter, said the fire service had asked people to not report "smoke or flames within the existing burnt area or low down the cliff".
It added "if there are flames up near the coastal footpath please call 999".
Fires have been reported in the same area throughout the summer.
Fire breaks are also being cut in vegetation to try and keep the blaze below the coastal footpath.
The trust said: "Due to the inaccessible nature of the cliff face and the huge amount of heat built up in the ground the fire service advised us to pay for a helicopter to help tackle the fire."
