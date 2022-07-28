Plymouth sex assault claim withdrawn
A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a man who made her get into his car has withdrawn her allegation, police have said.
Officers said the incident had allegedly happened on Martin Street in Stonehouse on Wednesday.
Det Con Matt Nile said the force was "confident" there was no risk to the public "with regards to this previously alleged incident".
He said: "Incidents like these are extremely rare in our area."
"I would like to reassure the community that no one is sought in connection to this previous allegation," Det Con Nile said.
He added that Devon and Cornwall Police took reports of sexual assault extremely seriously.
"There are specialist investigators in the force who are dedicated to investigating sex crimes and victims are always supported by specially trained officers and partner agencies," said Det Con Niles.
"If you have been a victim of a sexual offence do not suffer in silence, come forward and report it to the police.
"We will thoroughly investigate such offences; we will safeguard victims and we will bring offenders to justice."
