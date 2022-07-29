Museum to celebrate 150 years of Exeter Rugby Club
The Royal Albert Museum and Art Gallery (RAMM) is hosting a month-long showcase to celebrate 150 years of Exeter Chiefs.
The exhibition features an array of memorabilia spanning the 150-year history of the club.
Some of the objects donated have come from fans who have sifted through their own souvenirs to find gems to display.
Club chief executive and chairman Tony Rowe OBE said a "huge amount" of work had gone into the exhibition.
Visitors will be able to see a display of trophies from the Chiefs' recent successes, including the Heineken European Champions 2020 Cup and the women's team's first trophy, the Allianz Cup.
Other objects on show include team shirts, boots, a rugby ball signed by the All Blacks in 1963, and historic programmes and scrapbooks.
Mr Rowe said: "Some of the artefacts that have been unearthed are extraordinary, yet detail how the club was formed and how it has developed over the many years.
"For supporters of our club, this really is a rare chance to unearth more about the history of Exeter Rugby Club and we hope as many of you as possible take the opportunity to visit the exhibition."
The club had been criticised in recent years for continued use of Native American imagery.
It announced in January it would keep the 'Chiefs' name but would now use imagery from the Celtic Iron Age Dumnonii Tribe.
Deputy leader of Exeter City Council, Laura Wright, said: "Exeter Chiefs are an integral part of the city's identity, and being able to find out so much about their history through this exhibition at RAMM will be a fascinating experience for everyone."
There will also be a programme of events at the museum alongside the exhibition, including craft activities for kids and opportunities to meet the players.
The exhibition entitled 150 years of Exeter Rugby Club: From Local Heroes to European Champions runs until 28 August.