Witnesses sought after serious sexual assault on outskirts of Exeter
Officers investigating a serious sexual assault in Exeter want to speak to witnesses who may have "vital information".
The assault happened on the outskirts of Exeter on Sunday 10 July.
A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the assault and released on bail with strict conditions.
Police want to speak to anyone who accepted a lift from the driver of a black Skoda Octavia from Exeter to Silverton between 3:30 and 4:00 BST.
Det Con Michele Green, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the driver may have been known or unknown to the passenger or passengers, and dropped them off in the general area of Wyndham Road and St Anne's Place in Silverton.
"This person or people may have information vital to the investigation, so if you did accept a lift from Exeter to Silverton on the night around these times, please contact us immediately.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who in the past couple of weeks has accepted a lift from a person driving a black Skoda Octavia after a night out in and around the Exeter area."
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/061021/22.