Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.
She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier.
She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP team.
Kate donned a wetsuit as she joined Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and the British racing team on their F50 catamaran.
The high-speed foiling catamarans from nine countries have been racing on Plymouth Sound over the weekend.
Crews wear helmets for safety reasons as the boats lift out of the water and can reach speeds of up to 100kph (62mph).
Sir Ben said: "She's a really good sailor in her own right, she has sailed with me on foiling boats as well and we're expecting a little bit of extra help."
The 1851 Trust helps youngsters aged 11-16 gain experience of careers in science, technology and engineering.
Before the race, Kate spoke to members of both teams who explained how the SailGP vessels work.
She appeared intrigued with the tour, although the time it took led to Sir Ben to joke: "Come on, we've got a race to do, mate."
