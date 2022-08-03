Woman dies in a fire in Exmouth
A woman has died in a fire in Exmouth, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers and other emergency services were called to a property in Hartley Road at about 01:00 BST.
A woman in her 50s was confirmed dead at the scene and her next of kin had been informed, officers said.
Police said the cause of the fire was under investigation and they were seeking witnesses, but it was not thought to be suspicious.
