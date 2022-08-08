Woman, 72, completes 12.5-hour Lyme Bay swim challenge
A 72-year-old has completed a 12.5 hour-long sea swim off south Devon.
Geraldine Court began her 21km (13 mile) Lyme Bay journey at 05:30 BST at Sandy Bay, near Exmouth, and finishing at Ansteys Cove, Torquay.
She achieved the challenge with no wetsuit, and it is believed to be the longest sea swim she has ever done.
Ms Court raised more than £1,000 for Above Water, a charity aimed at educating children and adults about water safety.
"It's teaching young children and young adults about water safety because there's so much out there that they don't realise can actually be really dangerous if they don't have that knowledge, and it's all about water education and saving lives," she said.
Ms Court said age was no barrier to her challenge but that it had been tough at times when the tide and winds were against her.
She told the BBC: "I was so tired and ready to throw the towel in, but the support boat crew were amazing".
She said that seeing the charity's creator, Brendon Prince, appear alongside her on his paddleboard gave her "the boost she needed to dig deep to the finish line".
"I did it at the age of 72 … possibly the oldest person to have ever swam this route," she said.
"It's just a lovely thing to do. It's not high impact and you just do get that feel-good factor when you come out, it's absolutely wonderful," she added.
