RNLI issue warning as man rescued from current
- Published
A man who was rescued after he was caught in a powerful rip current has prompted an RNLI warning.
The RNLI has issued the warning following the rescue of a man who was struggling off the shore in Tregonhawke, Cornwall.
Tregonhawke RNLI lifeguards said they launched to the swimmer and he was recovered in less than three minutes.
RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor Charlie Gillett said: "Strong currents like this can catch anyone out."
He added: "My team worked together incredibly to ensure they were brought to safety as quickly as possible, as well as taking the time afterwards to warn other members of the public on the beach about the dangerous conditions."
RNLI coast visitor advice includes:
- Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags
- Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks
- Keep a close eye on your family - on the beach and in the water - and don't allow your family to swim alone
- If you fall into the water unexpectedly, float to live, as the RNLI's campaign says - fight instincts to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float
- In an emergency dial 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard