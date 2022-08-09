Barbecues banned on Dartmoor to cut wildfire risk
A temporary ban on open fires and barbecues has been introduced by Dartmoor National Park Authority.
The ban covers all common land within the national park.
It has been introduced due to the prolonged dry weather and the risk of wildfires.
The park is urging people who plan to spend time in the national park to be "extremely vigilant" to the increased risk of fires.
Temperatures in Princetown, Dartmoor, could reach 29C (84F) by the end of the week.
'Can cause catastrophic damage'
A park spokesperson said: "A wildfire can start rapidly from things like a disposable barbecue, a cigarette or a match thrown out of a car window, or empty glass bottles left in blazing sunshine.
"All can cause catastrophic damage to natural habitats as well as killing animals and endanger other people."
Richard Drysdale, Dartmoor National Park Authority's director of conservation and communities, said: "We are introducing this temporary ban to try and help prevent a wildfire on Dartmoor.
"We want people to enjoy Dartmoor and urge them to do as much as they can to prevent a fire breaking out.
"This is a danger to life and the environment, hence the need for a temporary ban."
The ban is being introduced as a temporary measure under the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985, Section 10(4)c and is for the purpose of preventing fire risk.
The move has the support of the Dartmoor Commoners' Council, Dartmoor Commons Owners Association, Natural England and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.