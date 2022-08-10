Birth of endangered monkey welcomed at Paignton Zoo
Zookeepers at Paignton zoo have welcomed the birth of an endangered Diana monkey.
The keepers said they were surprised by the arrival as while they were aware of the pregnancy they were unsure of when the mother would give birth.
First-time mother Akea, who was also born at Paignton Zoo, was found cradling the baby on Tuesday morning.
The zoo said the Diana species is threatened by deforestation for logging and charcoal production.
Curator of mammals at Paignton Zoo Lisa Britton said: "Our Dianas are an important part of the breeding programme, so being greeted by Akea and her baby this morning was exciting for the whole team.
"This was a really special opportunity to see the hours-old baby with its mother."
