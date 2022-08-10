Bill Bailey completes charity walk in memory of Sean Lock
Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey has raised more than £110,000 by walking 100 miles (160km) in memory of friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock.
The route on the South West Coast Path, which took him from Bude in Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon, was inspired by hikes the men used to do together.
The walk was raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
He was joined by family and friends of Mr Lock, who died of cancer last year.
Comedians Lee Mack and Kevin Eldon joined him for sections of the walk, which started on 2 August.
Mr Bailey, who described Mr Lock as his “dearest friend”, said: "It's a lovely spot, some beautiful coast path, and there's quite a bit of variety.
"You were walking along a beach sometimes, and then cliffs, then some was remote and wild.
"Occasionally you'd find yourself in a place where you remember: 'Oh, we stopped here and took a picture,' or 'I remember when we ate here.'"
"Some of those times you'd be confronted by the loss and grief, which comes up unexpectedly.
"But it was uplifting because there were so many friends and his family members with us that it was a great way to celebrate him, and talk about him, and have a laugh, and remember the times that we had with him."
Sean Lock, who died last August aged 58, was a comedy panel show favourite, including being a team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats and its spin off 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
He also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, as well as writing and starring in the sitcom 15 Storeys High.