Plymouth shooting: Community marks 12 months since tragedy
A civic ceremony will be held to mark the 12-month anniversary of a shooting in which five people were killed.
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Jake Davison in Keyham, Plymouth, on 12 August 2021.
The Reverend Joe Dent, from St Andrew's Church, said there had been a "real sense of shock and horror and grief".
"A year on that sense of grief and loss is still just as real," he said.
"I know that there are various events taking part in the city, but hopefully this service will be a time when those who have been most deeply affected - either families who have been bereaved or those who survived the horrific events or those who responded to it can come together and find a sense of ability to express their sadness and respect.
"This service is going to be an opportunity for those who want to come to be able to express their grief together, their sense of loss together, to pay tribute and to pray together."
As well as the ceremony at the church, a vigil for the community will be held later in North Down Crescent Park in Keyham.
The wider community will be able to pay their respects and light candles near Smeaton's Tower.
Ahead of the anniversary, the family of one of the victims, Stephen Washington, paid tribute to the grandfather.
The family said they were "still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day".
Two people were also injured in the attack - the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010 - and Davison took his own life.
Trained staff, including members of Victim Support, will be present at a number of community venues on Friday and Saturday to offer support to anyone who needs it.
These venues will be listed on the Plymouth Together website.
Plymouth City Council leader Richard Bingley said the anniversary would be "a very difficult time for many".
He said: "Our thoughts are with the families, the survivors and the communities of Keyham, Ford and the surrounding areas.
"The anniversary will be a time for people to come together, or just reflect quietly, and remember loved ones following this devastating event."
From Friday to Sunday artwork designed by young people in Keyham will be projected on to Smeaton's Tower and Theatre Royal Plymouth.
The Reverend Jon Devereux, vicar at St Mark's Church in Ford, said since the mass shooting, the community had pulled together and shown "a fresh sense of resolve".
Mr Devereux said: "We were already in a very close-knit community, after this there seemed to be a fresh sense of resolve to come together as a community to support one another, to check in on each other, and to make sure people were being looked after."
Plymouth City Council said a consultation regarding a permanent memorial to those who lost their lives was ongoing with the families, the survivors and the community.