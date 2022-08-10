Plymouth shooting: Victim's family pay tribute ahead of one-year anniversary
- Published
The family of Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington has paid tribute to him ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death.
Stephen Washington, 59, was one of five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting in Keyham, Plymouth, in 2021.
His family said they were "still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day".
They said: "Our hearts and thoughts are still with the other families and survivors."
Mr Washington, Maxine Davison, 51, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn were all killed by Jake Davison.
The tribute said: "We the Washington family would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind support through the tragic events of 12 August 2021.
"We miss Stephen every day and we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day. The grandchildren miss him dreadfully as they miss his fun and games and tickle sessions.
"We know as a family we will support each other through. We ask to be left alone now by the media so that we can focus on the inquest.
"Once again thank you for all the help and support given by everyone."