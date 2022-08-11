Honiton community hub fundraising campaign launched
Volunteers hope to raise more than £300,000 to transform a community building.
The Community Use Building in Honiton, Devon, has been used for community events for more than 50 years.
It hosts mental health support groups and groups for people on low incomes and those with special needs.
The Honiton Community Spaces group said it wanted to raise £325,000 to upgrade the roof, walls and windows and build a new fire escape and disability ramp.
Dan Ledger, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: "This building is hugely important and valuable to local residents and community groups.
"I would urge anyone who can donate or fundraise for this amazing asset for the Honiton community to do so."
