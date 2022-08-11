Motorcyclist dies in crash with van in Devon
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in Devon, police have said.
It happened at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday at Sandymoor Cross between Holsworthy and Ashwater and involved a white Ford Transit van and a red motorcycle.
A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.
The driver of the van was uninjured. Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
They also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
