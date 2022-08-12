Sturgeon supermoon lights up South West sky
By Alex Green
Journalist
- Published
Stargazers from across the south-west of England have taken to social media to share photos of the Sturgeon supermoon that has lit up the sky.
The moon was at its closest point to Earth at 02:36 BST on Friday, astronomy expert John Maclean said.
Mr Maclean said the moon looked "truly super" when it was on the horizon or behind an object.
The name originates from North America after the abundance of sturgeon in the rivers and lakes at this time of year.
Mr Maclean, who runs Exeter Observatory, and is a keen astrophotographer, said: "The moon will appear larger as it is at perigee - its closest point to Earth.
"This month's supermoon is sometimes called the Sturgeon moon because the native American tribe, the Algonquin, caught more fish during this period.
"It was also believed that babies born during the supermoon would be lucky in life."
Mr Maclean added: "The term supermoon was coined in 1979, but in reality, when the moon is high in the sky it looks much the same size as a normal full moon.
"Only when seen near the horizon or behind an object does it look truly super."
Stargazers were treated to the Strawberry Moon in June and the Buck Moon in July.