UK heatwave: Devon gritters prepped to deal with melting roads
Gritters are on standby in Devon amid concerns that high temperatures will soften road tarmac.
Devon County Council said road temperatures in some parts of the county were "getting towards" peaks of 57C in July.
Road temperatures were recorded as reaching 56.2C on Wednesday.
High temperatures this summer have so far caused a few stretches of roads to become a little tacky, but they have not become a problem, the council said.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management, said: "Where we see roads becoming tacky with the heat, we are ready to dust them to improve friction, so drivers need to stay alert and reduce their speed as they would on newly gritted or treated roads."
