Marshalls challenge BBQ users on Dartmoor
- Published
Marshalls on Dartmoor are challenging people using barbecues as the park authority urges people not to use "any form of ignition".
On Tuesday, a temporary ban on open fires and barbecues was introduced.
Head ranger Rob Steemson said: "Marshalls have been challenging people and asking people to put them [barbecues] out and in some cases helped to put them out."
He said there would be a "polite but firm" approach.
The team, made up of marshals and special constables, have been tasked with enforcing the ban.
Mr Steemson said: "We are obviously extremely concerned about the fire risk."
"We're getting extra support coming in from marshals, that we've had for the last month or so and extra effort from the rural affairs police team from their special constables," he told BBC Radio Devon.
"We can challenge people as regards to the barbecues and we've been doing that."
Mr Steemson said he was "not aware of any plans" to close any parts of the moor.
He added people should not use any "form of ignition" on the moor.