Firefighters tackle crop and combine harvester blaze
Firefighters are tackling a corn crop and combine harvester fire in Devon.
Firefighters from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the blaze in the Brixton area at lunchtime on Friday.
At its peak, 13 fire engines were at the scene at Stamps Hill, Brixton.
The fire service urged local residents and businesses to close their windows and doors due to a "large smoke plume" which could be seen across Plymouth.
