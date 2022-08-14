Wildfires continue across Cornwall and Devon
- Published
Firefighters have had a very busy weekend dealing with multiple wildfires across Cornwall and Devon "in arduous conditions".
Several homes and businesses in Camborne, Cornwall, remained without power on Sunday morning after a large wildfire on Saturday afternoon.
Ten acres of field, 100 metres of hedgerow and a combine harvester were destroyed by fire near Exeter.
Six crews were involved at the incident at Drewsteignton.
Firefighters in nearby Crediton worked through Saturday night to tackle a barn fire until 06:00 BST and went back on duty at 09:00.
Rowan Dela-sal, group commander with Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, said they had worked "really, really hard in arduous conditions with heavy PPE".
Elsewhere, six fire crews were sent to a field fire involving multiple hay bales and silage near Kentisbury, north Devon.
Separate fires involving 40 hay bales and two hedges were put out near Penzance on Saturday.
Seven appliances were sent to a heathland fire which reignited at Gibbet Hill near Mary Tavy on Sunday morning.
Six appliances were also sent to a gorse fire measuring 50 metres by 50 metres half a mile from a roadway near Ilfracombe.
There were three wildfires in the Camborne area on Saturday afternoon, one of which was large and damaged power lines.
Rosie Johnson works at Miss Molly's tearoom which was still without power on Sunday morning and has been provided with a generator.
She said: "Everything's all burnt. People used to take their dogs for walks over there, it was just really lovely but now it's all scorched back... It's frightening really".
Both fire services warned people must avoid having disposable barbecues and bonfires, and take care not to leave litter that could potentially ignite in the sun's rays.