Moretonhampstead community pulls together for twin-town visit
Residents of Moretonhampstead on Dartmoor are preparing to welcome 30 visitors from twin-town of Betton in France.
The towns alternate hosting the annual event with residents offering a range of hospitality activities.
It is the first time the exchange has taken place since the Covid pandemic.
The community is preparing for visitors, who are arriving later and will be staying with local families for a five-day entertainment programme.
Lucy Patrick, Moretonhampstead Twinning Association secretary, said: "The twinning visits between Betton and ourselves have been going on for over 40 years now.
"This year we are really trying to push for more local young people to get involved by providing separate activities that will bring them together with their French counterparts."