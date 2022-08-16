'Devoted dad' Mark Colwill killed in Holsworthy crash
- Published
Police have named a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Devon.
Mark Colwill, 58, from Ashwater, Beaworthy, died at the scene of the crash on Wednesday 10 August, which involved a white Ford Transit van and a red motorbike which he was riding.
It happened at about 18:30 BST at Sandymoor Cross, between Holsworthy and Ashwater.
Mr Colwill's family said he was "tragically taken far too soon".
They said he was a "loving son, husband, brother and devoted dad and grandad".
Devon and Cornwall Police said its officers continued to make inquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash.
