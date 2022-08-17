Crash near Lee Mill Bridge forces A38 closure
A crash involving a car and a motorcyclist led to the closure of the A38 in both directions.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, near Lee Mill bridge, at about 09:00 BST.
A full closure was put in place so a helicopter could land to airlift the motorcyclist to hospital.
The rider has been transferred to Derriford Hospital, and the road is due to reopen.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area, with traffic being diverted.
