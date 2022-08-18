Rail strike disrupts Devon and Cornwall services
- Published
Rail services across Devon and Cornwall are being disrupted as the first of two national strikes get under way.
Great Western Railway (GWR) is not running services on many routes, including all of those in Cornwall, plus branch lines in Devon.
South Western Railway's London-to-Exeter trains have also been cancelled.
Nationally more than 40,000 rail workers, who are members of the RMT union, have walked out and another strike is planned for Saturday.
Only about 20% of normal services are running in the UK, with trains only operating between 07:30 BST and 18:30 and half the rail lines are closed.
'Extremely limited services'
Services will also start later on Friday because rolling stock will be in wrong locations, rail bosses warned.
GWR said both one-day strikes would see an "extremely limited service" and people should only use its trains "if absolutely necessary".
"Where trains are able to operate, they will be extremely busy," it added.
James Davis, from GWR, said: "Services will go as far as Exeter [on Thursday]. They can go a little bit further on Saturday, as far as Newton Abbot.
"But, essentially, all branch line services and services into Cornwall are not able to operate."
Replacement bus services are "not feasible" because of "the sheer numbers wanting to travel", he added.
"It would take... 12 to 15 buses per train," he explained.
Passengers have faced disruption over the summer because of several other strikes, as unions have called for pay increases in line with inflation.