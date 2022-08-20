Plymouth hospital staff deliver medical aid to Ukraine
- Published
A group of hospital staff from Plymouth have been taking vital medical aid to Ukraine.
The staff from Derriford have provided aid to treat refugees and wounded veterans, and have visited a hospital in the west Ukraine city of Uzhhorod.
They are part of a group called Puma (Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid), founded by staff at the University of Plymouth.
Neonatal sister Tracey Halton said: "The war is far from over, it's getting worse and our help is still needed."
Mrs Halton flew to Ukraine in June at short notice with her husband, Dan, to help the people in Ukraine during a 10-day trip.
The couple visited a specialist respiratory hospital and a local children's hospital, plus experienced an air raid warning first-hand.
The nurse described the experience as "surreal" as she was given dinner in a shelter.
'Solidarity and pride'
Puma, created in February after the conflict started, was put in contact with one hospital by Olha Danko.
She is a speciality neonatal doctor for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Plymouth. but originally from Ukraine and had trained in Uzhhorod.
This was the third trip to Ukraine by Puma, but the first where supplies were donated directly to the hospital.
The other two trips saw supplies being dropped off at the Slovakian border.
The Haltons also met Olena Mosiychuk, a military medic refugee in Prague who has been bringing aid to Ukraine.
Her sponsors have set up a sister organisation alongside Puma, called Lev Hearts, to help wounded children and refugees.
Mrs Halton said: "What stood out to me was the solidarity and pride of the Ukrainian people.
"They were all helping each other through crisis, and so welcoming and thankful for us just being there and showing our support."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.